‘Babe’ Shot and Killed in Hanover

The Kingsvale police in Hanover have commenced an investigation surrounding the shooting death of a construction worker in Kingsvale community on Tuesday night, March 21.
The deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Gleshane Miller, otherwise called ‘Babe or Ryan’ construction worker of Pell River district also in Hanover.
Reports are that about 8:30pm, Miller drove his vehicle to a section of Kingsvale called Friendship, and was in the process of exiting the vehicle when he was ambushed and shot multiple times by unknown assailants.
The police were summoned and upon arrival Miller was discovered suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and he was later pronounced dead at hospital.