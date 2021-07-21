Autopsy Reveals 7-year-old Tianna Russell Died from Blunt Force Trauma

According to the results of an autopsy, seven-year-old Tianna Russell died as a result of blunt-force trauma.

Sources say the Jamaica Constabulary Force is currently considering whether to press additional charges, in light of the findings of the post mortem that was conducted on Tuesday at Tranquillity Funeral Home in Kingston.

According to police, Tianna’s father, Rohan Russell, transported her to Linstead Public Hospital at 1:30 a.m. on June 28, after reporting that she was struggling to breathe. Shortly after, Tianna was pronounced dead at the hospital.

It was further reported that officers observed “several marks” on Tianna’s body that were indicative of abuse. Consequently, Tianna’s father and her stepmother were charged with child abuse prior to the post-mortem examination. Their first appearance in court was on July 7, and they were each granted bail in the amount of $300,000 USD.

Claudia Francis, Tianna’s real mother, died four years ago following an illness. The child had been living with her father and stepmother at New Works in Linstead, St Catherine since then.

