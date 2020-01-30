Auto Parts Dealer Charged Following Freak Accident that Left Man in Two Halves

Latest Jamaica News, Montego Bay (McKoy’s News): The St James Police say they have arrested and charged an auto parts dealer in connection with a motor vehicle in which a passenger’s body was torn in two halves along Barnett Street, in Montego Bay, on Saturday morning, January 25.

Arrested and charged for causing death by dangerous driving is 27-year-old Jamoy Brown, an auto parts dealer of McCatty Street also in Montego Bay.

Brown who turned himself over to the police four days after the horrific crash, was charged in connection with the death of 27-year-old Jovian Peterkin, also of McCarty Street.

Four other persons including a female, who were also injured in the crash, are presently still at hospital in serious, but stable condition.

Reports by the police are that about 3:00 a.m., Peterkin and four other persons were traveling along Barnett Street in a Toyota Mark X motor car, being driven by Brown.

On reaching the vicinity of Salvation Army building along Barnett Street, Brown reportedly lost control of the vehicle, which ran off the road and crashed into the side of the Ringo”s Haberdashery building.

The vehicle then spun several times across the road and again crashed into a large JPS utility pole, resulting in Peterkin being thrown from the back seat onto an iron signpost, and his body was cut in half.

The other occupants of the vehicle except for the driver sustained injuries and were rushed to hospital in serious condition.

Brown reportedly fled the scene and was being sought by the police until he turned himself over, earlier this week.