Tattoo Artist Charged with Rape

Authorities Investigate Abduction and Assault of 14-Year-Old in St James

Leave a Comment / By / January 18, 2024

A 14-year-old girl in St James was reportedly abducted and sexually assaulted by three men on Tuesday.

According to reports, around 8:00 am, the teenager was walking to school when a white Mark X motorcar  with three men stopped near her. One of the men pulled her into the car, which then quickly drove away. The men proceeded to a location where they forcibly took the girl to an abandoned, unfinished concrete house.

The perpetrators reportedly subjected the young girl to a series of sexual assaults. Despite the harrowing circumstances, the victim managed to escape and sought refuge in a nearby residence. The occupants of the house promptly notified law enforcement.

Following the incident, the child was placed under protective care, and a formal report was filed, triggering an ongoing investigation.

Authorities have launched a manhunt for the suspects.

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

Never miss a beat!

Interested in getting blog post updates? Simply click the button below to stay in the loop!