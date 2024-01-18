Authorities Investigate Abduction and Assault of 14-Year-Old in St James

A 14-year-old girl in St James was reportedly abducted and sexually assaulted by three men on Tuesday.
According to reports, around 8:00 am, the teenager was walking to school when a white Mark X motorcar with three men stopped near her. One of the men pulled her into the car, which then quickly drove away. The men proceeded to a location where they forcibly took the girl to an abandoned, unfinished concrete house.
The perpetrators reportedly subjected the young girl to a series of sexual assaults. Despite the harrowing circumstances, the victim managed to escape and sought refuge in a nearby residence. The occupants of the house promptly notified law enforcement.
Following the incident, the child was placed under protective care, and a formal report was filed, triggering an ongoing investigation.
Authorities have launched a manhunt for the suspects.