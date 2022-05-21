Australian Man Charged After Child Abuse Material Was Found At His Perth Home

A 21-year-old man is expected to face Perth Magistrates Court today after child abuse material was found on a number of electronic devices at his home.

He was charged by the Western Australia Joint Anti Child Exploitation Team (JACET) on April 28 after officers raided his home in a southern Perth suburb.

The arrest was the result of an investigation launched after the AFP received a report from the United States’ National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

According to the report, an online user based in Australia was uploading child abuse material to the MEGA Platform. Investigators allegedly linked the 21-year-old to the account.

During a search of the man’s home, WA JACET, which includes AFP and WA Police, seized two mobile phones and a laptop. The devices were examined, and child abuse material was allegedly discovered in the storage applications of one of the mobile phones and the laptop.

The man was charged with two counts of possessing child abuse material accessed or obtained using a carriage service.

The maximum penalty for this offence is 15 years’ imprisonment.

AFP Detective Acting Superintendent Andrea Coleman said children recorded being abused in videos and images were re-victimised every time someone downloaded or shared that file.

“This investigation shows that the AFP and our international counterparts are working closely to tackle the rising global issue of child abuse material,” Superintendent Coleman said.

Australian investigators believe the images are linked to victims in the Asia Pacific Region, including Australia, and are calling on the community to view the images and make a report at the ACCCE website.

