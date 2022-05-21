Australian Federal Police Appealing For Information On Wanted Fugitive

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) is appealing to the public for information on Tony Haddad, who is a person of interest to the Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (FAST).

The AFP FAST is seeking any information about Haddad’s current location. His last known location was in the south-western Sydney area, but there is a chance he could be anywhere in Australia.

It is suspected Haddad could be using false identification documents to work in and around Sydney, and may have set up accounts at Australian banks in other names.

Haddad was arrested in 2011 for significant drug offences and subsequently failed to appear in court in March 2020 for his trial. He is now due to face court on May 23.

Detective Sergeant Matt Stocks said the FAST targets offenders who are the subject of arrest warrants for serious offences, including murder, manslaughter, drug offences, money laundering and serious fraud.

“Our aim is to identify, locate and apprehend fugitives who are wanted for serious offences.

“We are seeking any information members of the public may have to help us locate Mr Haddad, so we can get him out of the community and before court,” Sergeant Stocks said.

