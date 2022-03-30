Australia Dismantle West Indies in the Semi-final of the ICC Women’s World Cup

Australia waltzed into the final of the Women’s World Cup with a 157-run dismantling of West Indies in Wellington.

The tournament favourites made light of the green pitch and damp weather – morning rain reduced the game to 45 overs a side – to rack up 305-3.

Alyssa Healy crunched a sparkling 129, adding 216 with opening partner Rachael Haynes, who made 85.

Faced with what would have been the highest successful chase in a women’s one-day international, West Indies were immediately hit by Beth Mooney’s outrageous catch to dismiss Rashada Williams.

From there, the Windies showed no intent, crawling their way to 148 all out, albeit with two batters absent because of injuries.

Australia will meet either England or South Africa in the final in Christchurch on Sunday.

England, the defending champions, meet the Proteas in the second semi-final at the Hagley Oval on Thursday.