Aunty Donna joins the Romeich Entertainment label

“Aunty Donna” has joined the Romeich Entertainment label.

This was revealed by several social media blogs today that the popular social media influencer who’s real name is Donna Gowe, is now being managed by Romeich Entertainment.

Head of the label, Romeich Major also announced the deal to his 1 million subscribers on Instagram today.

He said the label will be managing her business affairs as well as being her booking agent. Fans and industry players shared their excitement for Donna who’s known for her philanthropic efforts across various inner city communities in the corporate area.

Many are confident in the label’s ability to expand Gowe’s brand.