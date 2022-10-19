Auditor Shot Dead in Portmore

St Catherine South Division detectives are looking for suspects in the shooting death of a Ministry of National Security employee on Saturday.
The deceased has been identified as 54-year-old Garfield Jones, an internal auditor, of Cumberland Meadows, Portmore in St Catherine.
Jones was fatally shot by unknown assailants at a construction site in Greater Portmore, the parish.
According to reports from the Portmore Police, Jones was traveling with a passenger in his Nissan AD Wagon at around 2:30 pm, when he was ambushed by a lone gunman on foot who opened fire hitting him.
The police were alerted, and he was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The passenger escaped unharmed.
The St Catherine South police are investigating.