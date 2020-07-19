Attorney-At-Law Arrested and Charged For Fraud

Fifty-three-year-old Peter Asher, an Attorney-at-Law, is facing several fraud-

related charges after being picked up by detectives assigned to the Fraud Squad of the Counter-

Terrorism and Organized Crime Investigation Branch on Thursday, July 16.

Asher, who resides in Norbook Drive, Kingston 8, was charged with forgery, conspiracy to forge

national lubricants and fuels limited company seal, seven counts of instrument of transfers and

seven counts of causing property to be transferred by means of forged documents.

The charges came following a ruling by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

He was bailed by his own surety in the sum of JM $ 1 million and is to appear before the Kingston

and St. Andrew Parish Court on Tuesday, August 4.