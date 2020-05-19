ATP and WTA Tours Announce Further Hold of Tennis

The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) tours have been suspended further tournaments through June 7, 2020, will not be held as scheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All ATP tournaments in July have been suspended, including the Hamburg Open – a third-tier 500 level event.

WTA events in Bastad, Bucharest, Lausanne and Jurmala have been called off, with similar events in Palermo and Karlsruhe set to follow.

The US Open, which takes place in New York at the end of August, remains penciled in for that date.

No professional tournaments have been played since the start of March 2020, with the French Open and Wimbledon among the events called off.

Wimbledon, which was due to start on June 29, 2020, was canceled for the first time since World War Two.

French Open organizers announced their intention to play the clay-court Grand Slam, which should have started on May 24, 2020, in late September and early October instead.

Both the US Open, and the rearranged French Open at the end of September 2020, are talking more positively about going ahead behind closed doors. The USTA also continues to explore possible venues outside New York for the tournament for later in the year.