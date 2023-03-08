Atlanta Caribbean Carnival 2023.. An Inclusive Antilles-driven Occasion

Atlanta Caribbean Carnival 2023: This upcoming 2023 Memorial Day Weekend (May 26th – 29 th ) the sights, sounds and vibrancy of the West Indies will energize the southern USA as the famous Atlanta Caribbean Carnival makes its return for its 36 th edition.
Following a landmark 2022 event which saw several of the Georgia state capital’s popular mas bands return to the city’s downtown core, the organization team, the Atlanta Caribbean Carnival Bandleaders Association (ACCBA) has put a full-court press on preparations and strategy for the annual cultural extravaganza that many consider to be North America’s fastest growing Carnival.
For 2023, the weekend of events also known as the unofficial kick-off to the US summer festival season has undergone several adjustments in terms of logistics, venues and flow to better cater to the increased popularity and interest for the carnival from patrons, masqueraders, spectators; stakeholders.
Some of these adjustments include a new time for the popular ACCBA J’ouvert event which will now take place at Atlanta’s Silverbacks Stadium Park on Friday May 26th from 9AM to 3PM.
The official downtown Atlanta Caribbean Carnival will also have a revamped 2023 parade route on May 27 th , along with a new accompanying post-parade concert venue, the Westside Park.
The ACCBA team members have taken into consideration all challenges faced in previous years and have created solutions as well as better equipped themselves for dealing with any situations which may arise during this year’s execution of the event.
ACCBA President Patricia Tonge Edigin shared, “We have gotten overwhelming support from everyone. Atlanta wants to see one untied and inclusive Caribbean Carnival. With the big bands returning we look forward to having one carnival. It is only fair to our patrons and masqueraders.”
In emphasis of the Atlanta Caribbean Carnival theme ‘All Ah We Carnival’ the ACCBA has confirmed an all-encompassing Antillean cast which includes St. Vincent’s Skinny Fabulous, T&T’s Farmer Nappy and Shal Marshall, Barbados’ Alison Hinds, Lil Rick and DJ Cheem, Antigua’s Burning Flames and Kenne Blessin, USVI’s Pumpa, Dominica’s Asa Banton and St. Lucia’s Motto (who will also serve as the 2023 Parade Grand Marshal) and many more to come.
With several tourists already carded to fly in from the region, the diaspora and beyond to participate in the 2023 Atlanta Caribbean Carnival, the festival continues to gain steady patronage from local Atlanta residents as well as support from regional tourism boards and corporate America.
The Westin Hotel Peachtree Plaza is the official host hotel for the 2023 Downtown Atlanta Caribbean Carnival.
Atlanta Caribbean Carnival takes place from May 26 th to 29 th , 2023