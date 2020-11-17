Atkinson secures two-second place finishes at ISL

Jamaica’s three-time national Sportswoman of the Year Swimmer Alia Atkinson and her London Roar team are well on their way to contesting the final of the second edition of the International Swimming League (ISL), following Atkinson two second-place finishes on Saturday, November 14, 2020 opening day of semi-final action in Budapest, Hungary.

Atkinson, 31 years old, Swimming for Team London Roar, Atkinson placed second in the 50 metre breaststroke in 29.30 seconds behind winner Pilato Benedetta of Team Energy Standard.

The Jamaican later returned to help her team to a second-place finish in the women’s 4×100 metre medley relay as they clocked 3 minutes, 46.59 to be second behind Team Energy Standard which clocked 3 minutes, 45.58. Atkinson had earlier placed 7th in the 100-metre butterfly, clocking 57.13 seconds. That race was won by Sarah Sjostrom of Team Energy Standard in 55.44 seconds.

After 20 of the 39 events to be contested, Energy Standard lead the way on 291 points, ahead of London Roar (270 points), with Tokyo Frog Kings (208 points) and NY Breakers (114 points), having a huge mountain to climb if they are to upstage the top two for a spot in the final.