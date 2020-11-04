Atkinson extend win-streak to 12 in second straight ISL win

2018 World championship double-gold medallist Alia Atkinson extended her win-streak to 12 wins dated back to 2016. The Jamaican last lost a race in the 50m breaststroke was dating back four years at the 2016 Short Course Champions where she won silver.

Atkinson helped to guide the London Roar to their second straight win of the 2020 International Swimming League (ISL) season in Budapest, Hungary, this past weekend.

She wins the 100m breaststroke in 1:03.75 ahead of teammate Annie Lazor (1:04.45) in a 1-2 finish that gave the Roar a 35-point lead. In between, she was a member of the London Roar’s winning 4x100m medley relay team and she also won her Skins races in 29.61 and 29.89, respectively that earned she and her team triple points.

The 30-year-old Atkinson won all three rounds of the 50m breaststroke races on day two of the meet Saturday, winning 33 points for the Roar. She also won the 100m breaststroke event at 1:03:75 seconds, becoming the third woman to swim under 1:03 seconds this season. Her teammate Annie Lazor came second in 1:04:45 seconds, while Lindsey Kozelsky of the DC Tridents finished third in 1:05:29 seconds.

The top four teams after all four preliminary matches have been played will compete for the title later this month. The Roar will next compete on November 5-6 against the Frog Kings, the Condors, and the New York Breakers before finishing their regular season on November 9-10.