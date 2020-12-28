Athlete Assistant Programme for Olympic participants to resume

Jamaica News: Sports Minister, Olivia Grange, says that her ministry will resume the Athlete Assistant Programme (AAP) which provided monetary support for Jamaican athletes that will be participating in the Olympics.

Minister Grange was speaking at the handover ceremony of land hurdle equipment from the Tottori Athletics Association in Japan on Monday, December 21, 2020, to Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA), which will be distributed to seven schools to help their track and field programmes.

The Minister is looking forward to next year in Japan for the Olympics and she’s confident the country will again do well in spite of the challenges because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grange says her ministry will be putting in a number of support system to ensure the athletes are physically and mentally prepared for the Summer Games.

However, the Minister didn’t give a date or time when the program will resume.

Minister Grange says her ministry is aware of the struggles of the nation’s athletes.