At Least 22 Killed, 60 Injured In Mass Shooting In Maine, USA

According to multiple news sources, at least 22 people have been killed, and close to 60 others have been injured after a mass shooting that occurred in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday. The suspect has not been arrested yet, as per reports.
As it stands, it appears that the shooting took place in multiple locations, including a bowling alley, a local bar, and a Walmart distribution centre. As a result of the active shooter situation in multiple locations in the state’s second-largest city on Wednesday night, the Maine State Police made a directive for residents to shelter indoors.
The Sheriff’s Office of Androscoggin County posted two photographs of the suspect, holding a rifle in the firing position, on Facebook, explaining that the suspect was still at large. As part of the search for the suspect pictured, the county sheriff has appealed for the public’s assistance in identifying him.
After the alert for Lewiston was released shortly after 8 p.m., the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office reported that law enforcement agencies in the area were investigating two active shooter events.
An announcement was also released by Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston stating that it was reacting to a mass casualty and mass shooter incident and that it was working with area hospitals to provide patients with much-needed assistance.
Learn more from the report below: