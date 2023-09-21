At least 1 dead, dozens injured after bus carrying LI high school band members overturns on NY highway

At least 1 dead, dozens injured after bus carrying LI high school band members overturns on NY highway

A charter bus carrying members of a Long Island high school band crashed and overturned on an upstate New York highway Thursday, killing at least one person and injuring dozens of others, officials said.

The bus — with 25 to 30 passengers aboard — was transporting students from Farmingdale High School to a band camp in Greeley, Pa., when tragedy struck, WABC reported.

The coach careened down an embankment off I-84 near Wawayanda in Orange County shortly before 1:30 p.m. One passenger — believed to be an adult — was killed and five minors were critically injured, according to the report.

A bus carrying dozens, including children, overturned on I-84 in Wawayanda.
Multiple injuries have been reported.
“Our hearts are with all who are impacted by this horrific situation,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement.

“At my direction, personnel from the New York State Police and the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services are onsite to assist local emergency response teams,” the governor said.

Farmingdale High School posted on Instagram stories Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, showing the the school's marching band, Dalerettes kick line team and color guard leaving for a Band Camp weekend. A charter bus crashed on I-84 in Wawayanda, NY, killing one person, in route to Pine Forest Camp in Greeley, Penn.
The vehicle — with 25 to 30 passengers aboard — was transporting students from Farmingdale High School to a band camp.
Those on board included members of the Farmingdale High School band, which boasts over 300 students, officials from the school told NBC New York.

One of the six buses traveling overturned.

Video footage of the aftermath shows that the bus likely rolled down part of a slope before stopping on its side.
The crash occurred Thursday afternoon.
The band was en route to Pennsylvania when the bus crashed near Wawayanda.
Farmingdale High School declined to comment at this time.

The students were expected to be at the band camp from Thursday to Sunday, according to reports.

 

