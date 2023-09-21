At least 1 dead, dozens injured after bus carrying LI high school band members overturns on NY highway

A charter bus carrying members of a Long Island high school band crashed and overturned on an upstate New York highway Thursday, killing at least one person and injuring dozens of others, officials said.
The bus — with 25 to 30 passengers aboard — was transporting students from Farmingdale High School to a band camp in Greeley, Pa., when tragedy struck, WABC reported.
The coach careened down an embankment off I-84 near Wawayanda in Orange County shortly before 1:30 p.m. One passenger — believed to be an adult — was killed and five minors were critically injured, according to the report.
“Our hearts are with all who are impacted by this horrific situation,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement.
“At my direction, personnel from the New York State Police and the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services are onsite to assist local emergency response teams,” the governor said.
Those on board included members of the Farmingdale High School band, which boasts over 300 students, officials from the school told NBC New York.
One of the six buses traveling overturned.
