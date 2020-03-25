Assault Rifle, Shot Gun and Ammunition, Seized in St Andrew

Latest Jamaica News, St Andrew (McKoy’s News): A team of officers attached to the St Andrew Central Police department seized two illegal firearms, including an assault rifle, and several assorted rounds of ammunition, during an operation carried out at Payton Place, St Andrew, on Monday, March 23.

Reports are that about 2:20 p.m., a team of officers was on patrol in the community, when they saw three men inside a yard.

Upon seeing the police, the men opened gunfire, resulting in the lawmen taking cover, and returning the fire.

The gunmen were seen running from the location, and following a search of the yard, the lawmen seized one M-16 rifle, one shotgun, thirty-nine 5.56 rounds of ammunition, twenty-three 9mm rounds, and five 12-gauge cartridges.

The police also picked up one man in connection with the seizure.