Assault Rifle Seized in Salt Spring, St James

One man has been taken into custody by the police in connection with the seizure of a mini 14-assault rifle and several rounds of ammunition, in Meggie Top, Salt Spring in St James, on Tuesday night.

The identity of the alleged gunman has not yet been released by the police.

Reports by the police are that about 10:15 pm, a team of Jamaica Defense Force soldiers were on patrol in Salt Spring communty, when they saw a man standing at a Candle Light vigil which was being held at a section of the community know as Meggie Top.

On seeing the soldiers approaching, the man ran behind a building and was chased, and accosted.

During a search of his person, he was found in possession of a mini 14-assault rifle, fitted with a magazine containing ten live 5.56 rounds of ammunition.