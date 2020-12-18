Assamba appointed  PNP Legal Advisor

Aloun Ndombet-Assamba - Mckoy's News
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Ambassador Aloun Ndombet-Assamba has been appointed as Legal Advisor of the People’s National Party (PNP).  The Party says the decision was taken at the most recent meeting of Executive on December 14, 2020.

Ambassador Ndombet-Assamba has served as Jamaica’s High Commissioner to London, as a Cabinet Minister, Member of Parliament, and as a member of the Senate.

In a release Thursday, December 17, the PNP said Ambassador Ndombet-Assamba brings to the role a valuable balance of skill, experience, and familiarity with PNP constitution and customs, which will augur well for the Party’s rebuilding thrust. Her appointment as PNP Legal Advisor follows closely on the heels of the appointment of  Kisha Anderson as PNP Treasurer.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....