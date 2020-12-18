Assamba appointed  PNP Legal Advisor

Ambassador Aloun Ndombet-Assamba has been appointed as Legal Advisor of the People’s National Party (PNP). The Party says the decision was taken at the most recent meeting of Executive on December 14, 2020.

Ambassador Ndombet-Assamba has served as Jamaica’s High Commissioner to London, as a Cabinet Minister, Member of Parliament, and as a member of the Senate.

In a release Thursday, December 17, the PNP said Ambassador Ndombet-Assamba brings to the role a valuable balance of skill, experience, and familiarity with PNP constitution and customs, which will augur well for the Party’s rebuilding thrust. Her appointment as PNP Legal Advisor follows closely on the heels of the appointment of Kisha Anderson as PNP Treasurer.