Ashanti reveals she’s now Covid free…Verzuz battle now set for Jan 9!

Ashanti is starting off her new year on a high note.

On Friday, the singer revealed that she and her family are officially COVID-free.

“Feeling grateful,” Ashanti captioned her Instagram announcement. “My parents and I got our negative results back right in time to start off the New Year healthy, happy & loved. Wishing y’all all an Amazing 202WON.”

Ashanti first revealed that she contracted the coronavirus after her Verzuz battle with Keyshia Cole was canceled due to her condition. At the time, Ashanti had just returned to the country from traveling throughout Africa. It was assumed that these travels resulted in her positive test, but Ashanti made it clear that this wasn’t the case.

Now that Ashanti is COVID-free, she will be fully prepared to take on Keyshia Cole in their highly anticipated Verzuz battle that was rescheduled for Jan. 9.