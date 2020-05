An investigation has been launched around the shooting death of a teen who attends the Ascot High School, in his yard on Second Street, Trench Town, Sunday night.

Dead is 15-year-old Norville Hall.

It is being reported that at about 8:15 p.m., gunshots were heard by residents who summoned the police. On their arrival at the scene, they found Hall suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No one has been taken into custody for the incident.