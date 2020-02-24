Arrested and Charged for teen murder in Trelawny

Jamaica News: A 62 year old man was arrested and charged by the Trelawny Police for the killing of an 18-year-old Julanna Whyte of Salem, Runaway Bay, St. Ann, whose body was discovered on the Duncan’s main road last month.
The suspect is identified as Winston Jarrett, a watchman of Salem, Runaway Bay in St Ann.
According to reports from the Duncan’s Police, at about 6:45 am on Saturday, January 25, a passer-by spotted the body in bushes and called the cops.
His lifeless body seen in bushes with stab wounds and the throat slashed was found by the police. The body was taken to the morgue for post mortem examination.
Mr. Jarrett later turned himself into the police on Tuesday, February 18, before admitted to the killing and was subsequently charged.
He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
News Reporter: Marc Lodge