Armed Robber Killed During Robbery in Maidstone , Manchester

The Mandeville police in Manchester is reporting that one of two men who held up and robbed a Gaming shop and grocery store, in Maidstone, Manchester, this morning, was shot and killed by a licensed firearm holder, while the other gunman was apprehended over an hour later.

So far the identities of both robbers have not been released, but residents in St Elizabeth say both men hail from a small farm district, in Balaclava, called Union.

Reports by the police are that on Saturday Morning, March 27, both accused rode on a motorcycle to Maidstone, where they held up and robbed the occupants of a large undetermined sum of cash.

While the robbers was making their escape from the establishment, they were challenged by the owner of the business, who is also a licensed firearm holder.

During the exchange of gunfire, one of the robbers was shot and killed on the spot, while the other who also received minor injuries managed to make his escape on a waiting motorcycle.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the scene was processed and the body of the slain robber transported to the morgue.

An operation was later carried out in Balaclava where the other gunman was reportedly handed over to the police, by a relative.