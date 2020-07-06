Armand Duplantis sets World lead Pole Vault, Clears 5.94m

Following an unbeaten indoor campaign and a 5.86m victory in Oslo last month, world record-holder Mondo Duplantis maintained his winning streak in the pole vault competing at the Bauhaus Jump Challenge in Gothenburg on Saturday, July 4, 2020.

The 20-year-old Swede sailed over his opening heights of 5.35m, 5.50m and 5.60m on his first attempts. He then needed two tries at 5.70m, the height at which he effectively won the competition as Norway’s European U20 champion Pal Haugen Lillefosse topped out at 5.60m.

Duplantis then got over 5.85m on his first try and scaled a world-leading 5.94m on his third. That proved to be his best mark of the day as he ended his series with three unsuccessful attempts at 6.00m.

Compatriot Michaela Meijer won the women’s contest with a first-time clearance of 4.60m and went on to have three attempts at 4.82m. Opponents Angelica Bengtsson and Lisa Gunnarsson failed to get over their opening heights.