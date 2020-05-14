Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s new platinum blond hair divides Bachelor Nation

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

“Bachelor” gone blond.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. showed off a brand-new platinum dye job on Instagram Wednesday, with a little help from his wife Lauren Burnham.

“It’s a vibe,” the 38-year-old former “Bachelor” captioned the poolside shot of his icy ‘do.

Plenty of fans and friends seemed to love Luyendyk’s fresh look, with many pointing out how it made the star appear younger. “Dude, you rock it!” one exclaimed. Added another, “I think you should keep it! Also Lauren really killed it with your hair cut! I’m impressed.”

“Will the real Slim Shady please stand up?” joked fellow Bachelor Nation star Jared Haibon, while another, Tayshia Adams, exclaimed, “You guys are too much! I’m actually really diggin it!!”

But plenty of others longed for the return of Luyendyk’s signature salt-and-pepper style. “Nooo bring back that silvaaa!!!!” one fan commented, adding the hashtags #silverfox, #distinguished and #whydidyoudothislauren.

“Nope. Original color is much better,” another Instagram user opined. “You’re such a good sport letting your wife cut & dye your hair. You’re a brave man. Lol.”

Luyendyk and Burnham, 28, have been experimenting with their hair together while in quarantine, and documenting the process and results for their followers. For Easter last month, the couple debuted pastel dye jobs on Instagram.

 

Source: Page Six

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....