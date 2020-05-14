Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s new platinum blond hair divides Bachelor Nation

“Bachelor” gone blond.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. showed off a brand-new platinum dye job on Instagram Wednesday, with a little help from his wife Lauren Burnham.

“It’s a vibe,” the 38-year-old former “Bachelor” captioned the poolside shot of his icy ‘do.

Plenty of fans and friends seemed to love Luyendyk’s fresh look, with many pointing out how it made the star appear younger. “Dude, you rock it!” one exclaimed. Added another, “I think you should keep it! Also Lauren really killed it with your hair cut! I’m impressed.”

“Will the real Slim Shady please stand up?” joked fellow Bachelor Nation star Jared Haibon, while another, Tayshia Adams, exclaimed, “You guys are too much! I’m actually really diggin it!!”

But plenty of others longed for the return of Luyendyk’s signature salt-and-pepper style. “Nooo bring back that silvaaa!!!!” one fan commented, adding the hashtags #silverfox, #distinguished and #whydidyoudothislauren.

“Nope. Original color is much better,” another Instagram user opined. “You’re such a good sport letting your wife cut & dye your hair. You’re a brave man. Lol.”

Luyendyk and Burnham, 28, have been experimenting with their hair together while in quarantine, and documenting the process and results for their followers. For Easter last month, the couple debuted pastel dye jobs on Instagram.

Source: Page Six