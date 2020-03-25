Ariana Grande’s new boyfriend is real estate agent Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande is off the market.

The 26-year-old singer is dating real estate agent Dalton Gomez, Page Six has confirmed. The relatively new couple has been quarantining together, as can be seen on Grande’s Instagram stories. His Instagram account is private though he counts the “Sweetener” singer as one of his followers.

TMZ was first to report the news of their relationship.

Gomez is part of the Aaron Kirman group and focuses on luxury real estate listings. Currently, he’s representing a Malibu, Calif., home that’s asking nearly $11 million. He’s previously represented mansions and estates that have sold in a range from $5 million to $12 million.

Prior to Gomez, Grande briefly dated Social House’s Mikey Foster. Grande and Social House collaborated on singles “Boyfriend,” “Thank U, Next” and “7 Rings.” She was also famously engaged to “SNL” star Pete Davidson, though they called things off in fall of 2018.

 

Source: Page Six

