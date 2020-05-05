Are Shenseea And Nicki Minaj Working On A Collab?

A Twitter user has caused a stir among Shenseea and Nicki Minaj fans with a recent post. His sources tell him that “Nicki Minaj has reportedly collaborated with Shenseea for a single to be released in the summer”, followed by the heart eyes, Jamaican flag, and fire emojis.

There seems to be no other source online of this info but this single post has left fans of both artistes excited and hoping that it is indeed true.

Beloved dancehall sweetheart, Shenseea, has been making waves in dancehall music with several hit songs. She has even managed to cross over into other genres such as with her collaboration with rapper Tyga on her hit single Blessed.

But some fans, while happy for the Sidechick Song artiste, are querying how Shenseea managed to snatch a collaboration with Barbie before the reigning queen of dancehall, Spice. It is said that Spice absolutely loves Nicki Minaj and this love is indeed reciprocated.

Another Twitter user @Fortune_Kahu who claims to be Nicki Minaj’s Stan, in reference to the song called Stan done by Eminem, replied in the comments. She tweeted “Guys wasn’t this a joke? I have the video and I don’t think it’s true”. She replied with a funny video showing Shenseea and a female dressed very similar to Nicki with pink hair, long nails, and extended lashes.

None of the artistes or their management teams have released any information suggesting that the collab is true so fans have been left to speculate and hope for the best.

Shenseea and Nicki dropped two similar styled songs in mid-2019 with Blessed and Megatron. This had sparked debate among fans and even calls for a collaboration even back then.

In late March following a tiff with rival Jada Kingdom, Shenseea boasted of her work with American rapper, Meek Mill by sharing two photos of them in the studio.

Fans are also anticipating a track featuring the duo soon.

Source: Dancehallmag