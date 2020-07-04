Apple Music puts the spotlight on Africa

Apple Music has launched, Africa Rising Artist Showcase with Debut Cover Star Omah Lay

The new program, designed to elevate the careers of African artists, will also include a companion playlist.

Over the last couple of years, Africa has become an increasingly important force on the global music scene, leading labels, publishers and streaming services to extend their reach on the long-neglected continent.

In late April, Apple Music announced an expansion of its platform in two dozen African countries, and now the streaming service has unveiled a new initiative to identify and showcase rising talent on the continent.

Named Africa Rising, the artist program and companion playlist will feature an African artist chosen by Apple Music’s editorial team every two months, using the full weight of the platform to elevate their careers in Africa and around the world.

The first artist to be highlighted is Nigerian-born, Afro-fusion singer-songwriter Omah Lay, whose debut EP Get Layd has been the No. 1 album on Apple Music Nigeria since its release in May.