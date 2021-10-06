Antonio pulls out of Reggae Boyz squad for the upcoming round of World Cup qualifiers

West Ham striker Michail Antonio has pulled out of Jamaica’s upcoming round of World Cup qualifiers.

The confirmation is that the in-form striker, who made his national debut against Panama in the previous round, was expected to be part of the team for three upcoming matches against the United States, Canada, and Honduras.

The Jamaica Football Federation had earlier stated that Antonio, Junior Flemmings, and Tamoy Torpey, who had replaced Etham Pinnock, were all scheduled to arrive in the USA on Tuesday to join 18 players, who were already in camp.

Antonio is eligible for Jamaica through his parents and made his national team debut against Panama on September 5.

The Reggae Boyz have ground to make up in the Final Round of Concacaf qualifying, sitting bottom of the eight-team league with one point from their opening three matches.

The teams are playing round-robin, home, and away format which includes 14 matches each.

Due to the global health pandemic, a process that normally takes place during the course of 18 months has been reduced to seven. the condensed schedule includes four ‘triple dates’ consisting of three matches during a seven-day window.

At the end of the 14 matches, the top three teams will qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and the fourth-placed team advances to an inter-confederation play-off.