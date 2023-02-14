Antonio Parcell Missing, from St. Catherine

Thirty-four-year-old Antonio Parcell of Central Road, Spanish Town, St. Catherine has been missing since Sunday, February 11.
He is of brown complexion, slim build and about 183 centimeters (6 feet) tall.
Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Parcell was last seen at home about 1:00 p.m. His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown. All efforts to contact him have proven futile.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Antonio Parcell is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876- 984-2305, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.