Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados and St. Vincent & the Grenadines arrived on Thursday for the Americas Netball World Cup Qualifier which begins on Sunday at the National Indoor Sports Centre (NISC) in Kingston.
The coaches of the three teams all said that they had engaged in serious preparation for the qualifier and expected to grab one of the two qualifying spots and join Jamaica who has already qualified but will compete to gain ranking points.
Lisa Smith – coach of the Antigua & Barbuda team said “the excitement is building. We have been looking forward to today, looking forward to get to our accommodation and get settled in. We have an amazing team. We’ve worked really hard, we’ve put a lot of effort in this and we have some fabulous shooters. I would love to be one of the two. Its our ultimate goal.” Head coach Smith and her assistant are from England. Antigua and Barbuda’s last played world cup netball in 2003 here in Jamaica.
Margaret Cutting – coach of Barbados said “we are expecting to qualify for the upcoming world cup next year. I am pleased with (the preparation) because coming out of the Commomwealth Games earlier in the year one of our problems was fitness level. We went back and focus on that and having good fitness we will control possession of the ball, we will also come off attacking and get on to the defensive end.” Barbados has played in the world cup on a consistent basis along with Trinidad & Tobago and Jamaica from the Americas Region.
Godfrey Harry – coach of St. Vincent & the Grenadines (SVG) was also upbeat. He said that SVG come to be one of the qualifier “that is true. That’s t he reason for all nine teams being here in Jamaica to get those qualifying spots and we are here to do just so.” SVG played in two previous world cups in 1995 and 2003 in Jamaica.
The teams were met by Marva Bernard – president of Americas Netball and Dwayne Gutzmer – chairman of the Local Organizing committee (LOC).
According to Bernard “I am very excited. Coming to the airport to meet and greet these (3) teams and we are looking forward to this championship. It’s who is gonna make it is what is on my heart and wondering who is will be joining Jamaica. At the end of week we will certainly know. We expect high class competitive netball.”
Gutzmer game an update on the championship, “the preparation has been going phenomenal to ensure that this championship is truly a spectacular event. The morning matches are free on Sunday and Wednesday. The afternoon matches come at a cost, $800 for adults and $200 for children and if you want a season pass its only $4,800. Tickets can be had at Bill Express on line and at their location as well as at the door on match days.”
The competition schedule shows thirty-six matches starting Sunday and ending on Saturday October 22. Matches will be played every day with some days having sessions in the morning and in the afternoon. Two courts have been laid in the NISC which will see two matches playing simultaneously. eight of the nine teams will compete in each session with one team resting. They will play in a round-robin format.
The LOC has already confirmed a number of sponsors including SDF, JTB, TEF, Digicel, Budget Car Rental, JPS, Main Event, Courts, NCB, NHT, Sunshine Cereals, Powerade, Tru Shake, Wata, General Accident, Gilbert, and Juici Patties. Sportsmax is the confirmed broadcast partner who will be carrying the games live throughout the region.