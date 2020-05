Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the measures put forward to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at a digital media briefing Monday evening, the Prime Minister extended several of the measures to May 31, and said the nightly curfews are to continue for another week to May 13.

Mr. Holness said Jamaica remains on an eight-day doubling cycle. He said had there not been the outbreak at Alorica, the trend would have been for doubling in ten or eight days.