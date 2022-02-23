Another Wanted Man Apprehended in Westmoreland

The Westmoreland police have captured another wanted man.

He has been identified as 20-year-old Rojay Webb, otherwise called ‘Cityman’ of Gordon district in Whitehouse, Westmoreland.

Webb, who was wanted for Assault at Common law and Illegal Possession of the of Firearm and ammunition was apprehended on the Alma main road in Grange Hill, Westmoreland, on Tuesday, February 22.

Reports are that about 5:30pm, a police team consisting of members of the Specialized Operation Branch and the Westmoreland Tactical Response Team were on operation, when they intercepted a Toyota Voxy motor car.

A search was carried out of the vehicle and six occupants were on board, one of whom was later identified to be Webb.

The vehicle was also seized, and the wanted man and the other accused taken into custody.

