Mckoy’s News has learned that another victim who was involved in Saturday’s fatal accident along Barnett Street in Montego Bay, where a man’s body was ripped in half, has died at a hospital.

She has been identified as 20-year-old Akelia Gardener, of a Porto Bello address also in St James.

The other deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Jovian Peterkin, of McCatty Street, Montego Bay. Three other persons who also sustained serious injuries are presently still at the hospital in serious condition.

Reports by the police are that about 3:00 a.m., Peterkin and five other persons, including Gardener were travelling down Barnett Street in a Toyota Mark X motor car, being driven by 27-year-old Jamoy Brown, an auto supply dealer of McCatty Street.

On reaching the vicinity of Salvation Army building along Barnett Street, Brown lost control of the vehicle which crashed into the side of the Ringo Haberdashery building.

The vehicle then sprung, and skidded across the roadway, and again crashed into a large JPS utility pole. Peterkin was thrown from the car and landed on an iron post which severed his body in two, and he died on the spot.

The other occupants of the vehicle except for the driver sustained injuries and were rushed to hospital in serious condition, where Gardener later succumb to injuries.