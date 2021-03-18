Another Vendor Gunned Down along Spanish Town Road

Just hours after a vendor was shot and killed while traveling on a minibus along Spanish Town Road, in Kingston, on Tuesday, the police were again summoned to another section of the area where another vendor was shot and killed by armed men.

He has been identified as 41-year-old Everton Robinson, a vendor of a Kingston address, and he was shot and killed beside his stall along Spanish Town Road.

Reports by the police are that about 3:45 pm, Robinson was standing beside his stall when he was approached by two men armed with handguns.

The men opened fire hitting Robinson multiple times, before escaping from the scene on foot.

The police were called to the scene and upon arrival, Robinson was discovered lying beside his stall in a pool of blood, with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The scene was processed and the body later removed to the morgue for a postmortem examination.