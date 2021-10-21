Another Teenage Girl Gone Missing in St Thomas

The police have activated another Ananda Alert for another teenage girl gone missing in the parish of St Thomas.

She has been identified as 16-year-old Nijeray Henry, of Whitehall district, also in the parish.

Henry is the third girl to have been reported missing in the parish of St Thomas over the past two weeks.

She is said to be of brown complexion, stout built, and about 4 feet tall.

Reports from the Seaforth police are that about 4:00 pm, Nijeray was last seen at the Morant Bay Market, wearing a pink blouse, pink leggings, and she has not been seen or heard from since

Anyone knowing her whereabouts is being asked to contact the Seaforth Police at 876-982-4280, police emergency 119, or the nearest police station.

Nijeray has gone missing on the heels of the two other incidents where nine-year-old, Phylisa Prussia, of Bath district in St Thomas, and 13-year-old, Winshae Barrett, were both abducted by one Davian Bryan, but has been reunited with their families.

Bryan is presently being sought by the police.