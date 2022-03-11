Another Suspect Held for the Murder of St Ann Villa Manager

The St Ann Police have confirmed that they have arrested another prime suspect in connection with the murder of 65-year-old Clyde Taylor, the Villa Manager who went missing on Saturday, February 26.

Later that afternoon his relatives made several attempts to contact him by cellphone, but they all went unanswered and a report was made to the Runaway Bay Police.

His decomposed body was discovered on March 2, with multiple chop wounds in the trunk of his 2013 Nissan Note motor car at another location in the area.

Following an investigation by the police one man was arrested in connection with his murder, and the second suspect was taken into custody on Thursday, March 10.

The police have also confirmed that both men will be charged with murder.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com