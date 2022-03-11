Another Suspect Held for the Murder of St Ann Villa Manager

The St Ann Police have confirmed that they have arrested another prime suspect in connection with the murder of 65-year-old Clyde Taylor, the Villa Manager who went missing on Saturday, February 26.

Later that afternoon his relatives made several attempts to contact him by cellphone, but they all went unanswered and a report was made to the Runaway Bay Police.

His decomposed body was discovered on March 2, with multiple chop wounds in the trunk of his 2013 Nissan Note motor car at another location in the area.

Following an investigation by the police one man was arrested in connection with his murder, and the second suspect was taken into custody on Thursday, March 10.

The police have also confirmed that both men will be charged with murder.