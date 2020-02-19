Another Pump Attendant Shot, This Time in Red Hills

Latest Jamaica News, St Andrew (McKoy’s News): Pump Attendant Shot – The police in St Andrew have commenced an investigation surrounding the shooting of another gas station pump attendant, this time in Red Hills, St Andrew, on Tuesday afternoon, February 18.

The identity of the victim who is presently at hospital in critical condition, is being withheld pending further investigations.

Reports by the police are that shortly after 3:00 p.m., on Tuesday, the pump attendant was attending to a customer at the service station along Red Hills Road, when he was approached by armed men. The men opened fire hitting him multiple times before speeding from the scene.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the wounded man was rushed to hospital where he was admitted in critical condition.