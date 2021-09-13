Another Police Officer Dies from COVID

Another member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has died.

On Sunday (September 12), Inspector Miguel Johnson of the St Andrew North Division, died as a result of COVID-19 complications.

Inspector Johnson is the second officer to succumb to the respiratory illness in less than a week, following the death of Constable Damion Knight last Monday.

The JCF is still grieving the untimely death of Inspector Michael Brown on Tuesday. The senior officer fainted while he was on shift commander duty in the Hanover Police Division, in Lucea.