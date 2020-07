A 49-year-old man was killed in a traffic collision on the Kingsvale main road in Hanover on Friday, July 3.

Dead is Heckburn Stennett of Station Road, Hanover.

Reports from the Kingsvale Police are that about 6:10 p.m., Stennett was driving a Jamco motorcycle along the roadway when the vehicle crashed into an Isuzu motor truck. He sustained multiple injuries and was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation continues.