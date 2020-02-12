Another Motorcycle Rider Perished in Westmoreland

Latest Jamaica News, Westmoreland (McKoy’s News): Motorcycle Rider Perished – A motorcycle rider lost his life in a motorcycle accident which occurred along a section of the Whitehouse main road, in Westmoreland, on Tuesday, February 11.

The deceased has been identified as Delmar Hamilton, a labourer of Farm district, Whitehouse also in Westmoreland.

Reports by the police are that about 9:00 a.m., Hamilton was riding a champion motorcycle along the Whitehouse main road from the directions of Black River towards Bluefields.

On reaching the vicinity of Sunrise Street, a female driver who was in the process of turning from Sunrise Street unto the Whitehouse main road came across the path of the motorcycle, resulting in Hamilton colliding in windshield of the motorcar.

Hamilton sustained injuries and was rushed to Black River hospital, where he was pronounced dead.