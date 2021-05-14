Another Massive Ganja Seizure, in Clarendon

Detectives attached to the Area 3 Narcotics Division seized approximately 163 parcels of compressed ganja, during a police/military operation carried out in Rocky Point, Clarendon, on Wednesday, May 12.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.

Reports by the police are that about 6:20 pm, the security team carried out an operation in the area, and searched sections of a mangrove.

During the search, the lawmen discovered thirty knitted bags, which all contained 163 parcels of compressed ganja.

The drugs was seized and transported to the police station.