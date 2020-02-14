Another Man Murdered in St Andrew

Thirty-nine-year-old Kenyatta Thomas, of Kew Lane in St Andrew, was shot and killed by armed men in his community on Thursday morning, February 13.

Reports by the Half-Way Tree police are that about 12:35 a.m., Thomas was at a location in the community when he was pounced upon by armed men who shot him multiple times before escaping in the area.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, Thomas was seen lying in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body, the scene was processed and Thomas was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police say they are carrying out a full investigation into this latest murder.