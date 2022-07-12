Another Jamaican Serial Killer

We just wrote a story about Jamaica’s first serial killer, Lewis Hutchinson, but did you know Jamaica had another serial killer in recent times?

1954 bore a Jamaican-born English serial killer by the name of Theodore Johnson who murdered three people over the span of four decades. These three women were his wives. He was one of 11 children of his parents and worked on a plantation before moving to the United Kingdom in 1980 with his wife Yvonne, where he worked at a car repair service station shortly before killing her.

The argument started because his wife stopped him from going to church because he was “not dressed well enough”. He then hit her over the head with a vase, then pushed her off the balcony of their ninth floor apartment. He was sentenced to manslaughter after the judge ruled the death a provocation, describing him a “battered husband” who was abused by his wife.

He was released 11 years later and met Yvonne Bennet shortly after. The couple moved to North London together and had a baby girl, but separated after Johnson discovered she was having an affair. He started stalking her and had to be removed from the house by police just days before her death. In 1993, while their 2-year-old daughter was sleeping, he strangled the woman with a belt. He called police, confessed to the crime, then attempted to hang himself but failed.

It was claimed during his trial that he suffered from depression and a personality disorder. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the ground of diminished responsibility. He was found guilty and was sent to a mental institution.

Johnson was allowed out of the psychiatric ward. First, in 1994, he was on escorted parole, then in mid-1995 he was allowed to attend a two-day City and Guilds course on furniture restoration by himself. There, he met Angela Best, mother of four. He was released from the mental health institution in 1997 on condition that he notifies the doctors and social workers of any new relationships. He, however, hid his relationship with Best until shortly before her death.The couple separated in 2016 after Angela found out about his previous convictions.

But could that save her?

