Another Jamaican has died from COVID-19. An 87-year-old woman from the Corporate Area is the latest victim of the Coronavirus.

This brings to 10 the number of COVID-19 deaths in the country.

The Ministry of Health released the information today also reporting that one more positive case was confirmed, bringing to 591 the number of COVID-19 cases in Jamaica. The latest positive case is an imported case of 27-year-old female of St. James, who worked with Adventure of the Seas Cruise Line and recently returned to the island