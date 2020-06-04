Another Jamaican has died from COVID-19

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Another Jamaican has died from COVID-19. An 87-year-old woman from the Corporate Area is the latest victim of the Coronavirus.

This brings to 10 the number of COVID-19 deaths in the country.

The Ministry of Health released the information today also reporting that one more positive case was confirmed, bringing to 591 the number of COVID-19 cases in Jamaica. The latest positive case is an imported case of 27-year-old female of St. James, who worked with Adventure of the Seas Cruise Line and recently returned to the island

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....