Another Illegal Firearm Seized in Norwood, St James

Leave a Comment / By / August 16, 2023

The police in the parish of St James are reporting that an  illegal firearm and several rounds of ammunition, was seized during an operation to apprehend a wanted man in Norwood community, on Tuesday, August 15.

Reports are that between the hours of 11;00am, to 2:00pm, a joint police/military team conducted an operation along  Marigold Crescent in Norwood, and search several premises.

During the search of a fencing line on one of the premises, they found a plastic bag containing a black and silver HD 2000 9mm pistol, with a magazine containing three live rounds were also seized.

No one was arrested in connection with both seizures.

The police say they will not stop until the parish is rid of gunmen and illegal weapons.

