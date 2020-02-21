Another High-Powered Rifle Seized on Park Lane, St Andrew

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest Jamaica News, St Andrew (McKoy’s News): Security forces operating within the Park Lane area of St Andrew, have seized another high-powered rifle, just hours apart on Thursday, February 20.

No one was arrested in connection with the latest seizure.

Reports by the police are that about 2:45 p.m., the joint security forces carried out a raid on a premises along Park Lane, where several houses were searched.

During the search of a roof top of a house, the lawmen seized a Colt M-16 rifle which was fitted with a magazine containing twenty eight live rounds.

This is the second high-powered rifle seized in in the community over the past ten hours.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

celebration-of-peace
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....