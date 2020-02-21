Another High-Powered Rifle Seized on Park Lane, St Andrew

Latest Jamaica News, St Andrew (McKoy’s News): Security forces operating within the Park Lane area of St Andrew, have seized another high-powered rifle, just hours apart on Thursday, February 20.

No one was arrested in connection with the latest seizure.

Reports by the police are that about 2:45 p.m., the joint security forces carried out a raid on a premises along Park Lane, where several houses were searched.

During the search of a roof top of a house, the lawmen seized a Colt M-16 rifle which was fitted with a magazine containing twenty eight live rounds.

This is the second high-powered rifle seized in in the community over the past ten hours.