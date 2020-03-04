Another Gun Bust! Woman Arressted in St. James

Firearm Seizure
Jamaica News: The Jamaica Constabulary Force is now being commended for another firearm seizure, yesterday, where a  woman was arrested in connection with a firearm on Williams Street in North Gully, Montego Bay, St James.

Reports are that a police operation was conducted at the woman’s home at about 1:45 pm. During a search of the residence, a Jimenez Arms pistol and five .380 cartridges were found.

The woman remains in police custody as the investigations continue. Her identity is being withheld at this time.

St. James is currently observing the State Of Emergency.

 

News Reporter: Marc Lodge

