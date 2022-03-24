Another Double Murder in Westmoreland

The Negril police in Westmoreland have commenced an investigation into the murder of a bike taxi operator and his female pillion, who were both shot and killed by gunmen in the parish on Wednesday, March 23.

Dead are 32-year-old Dwayne Anthony Robinson, otherwise called ‘Wacky’ of Whitehall in Negril, and 24-year-old Tascian Copeland, of Nompriel Road also in Westmoreland.

Reports by the Negril police are that about 10:45 pm, Robinson and Copeland were traveling on a motorcycle along Nompriel main Road when they were shot by unknown assailants.

Robinson who was riding lost control of the motorcycle, which crashed into a Cash Pot outlet.

The police were summoned and upon reaching the location, the injured male and female were discovered suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, they were rushed to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

 

